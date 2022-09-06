@JeremyECrawford if a death tyrant reanimates a PC, do the PCs HPs regain to full? Do they get their spells back? — JokersWyld (@Dexter_SD) March 28, 2017

@Dexter_SD What reanimation ability are you referring to? — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 28, 2017

@JeremyECrawford from the Negative Energy Cone. PC dies and comes back as a zombie to fight with same abilities. — JokersWyld (@Dexter_SD) March 28, 2017

The death tyrant's Negative Energy Cone turns a dead humanoid into a zombie. Use the zombie stat block. #DnD https://t.co/Ty3OwWGHHF — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 28, 2017