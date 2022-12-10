If a creature is under condition that removes bonuses due to speed, does it lose AC DEX bonus? adv./disadv. apply? #DnDAre you thinking of the restrained condition?
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 16, 2017
Any of the several conditions that specify “can’t benefit from any bonus to its speed” just to keep it simple and in line with RAW. Conditions do what they specify in their descriptions. If they affected your AC, they would say so. Additional effects are up to the DM.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 16, 2017
What is an example of a creature’s bonus due to its speed? Thanks.Each creature has a speed: 30 ft., for example. A bonus to your speed increases that number. Dexterity has no effect on your speed.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 16, 2017