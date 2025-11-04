If a creature is affected by 3 Booming Blades does effect stack?

2 thoughts on “If a creature is affected by 3 Booming Blades does effect stack?

  1. Adam Turbett says:

    Okay, but let’s say that a creature that was affected by Booming Blade moved to a new square, opposed by a player with Warcaster. Would a ‘move’ happen before or after the Attack-of-Opportunity-like effect from Warcaster, triggering BB, or after? So that if the player with Warcaster set a second BB on the target, would they be in the new square affected by the rider from BB?

    • Bliss says:

      I would like to know this as well for this exact reason.
      Your turn: Booming Blade
      Monsters turn: Moves away
      Your reaction (with warcaster): Booming Blade again.
      Does your Booming Blade explode, then you get your Attack of Opportunity and can place a new Booming Blade on them? or the “duration” considered to overlap?

