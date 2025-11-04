If a creature is affected by 3 Booming Blades does effect stack?

@JeremyECrawford Creature affected by 3 booming blades at the same time. When moving it takes damage 3 times?
If a spell is cast multiple times on a target, the effects don't stack while the durations overlap (PH, 205). #DnD
Okay, but let’s say that a creature that was affected by Booming Blade moved to a new square, opposed by a player with Warcaster. Would a ‘move’ happen before or after the Attack-of-Opportunity-like effect from Warcaster, triggering BB, or after? So that if the player with Warcaster set a second BB on the target, would they be in the new square affected by the rider from BB?
I would like to know this as well for this exact reason.
Your turn: Booming Blade
Monsters turn: Moves away
Your reaction (with warcaster): Booming Blade again.
Does your Booming Blade explode, then you get your Attack of Opportunity and can place a new Booming Blade on them? or the “duration” considered to overlap?