If a creature inside a darkness spell throws a ranged attack…

2 thoughts on “If a creature inside a darkness spell throws a ranged attack…

  1. Ken says:

    An attacker with devil sight uses a ranged attack on a target (with darkvision) outside of the area of magical darkness but within normal range. Does the attacker gain advantage on the ranged attack?

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