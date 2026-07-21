@JeremyECrawford If a creature inside a darkness spell throws a ranged attack and his opponent is not in melee does he gain adv on attacks?
— dimitris andjus (@dimitrisandjus) April 20, 2016
Advantage (invisible) and disadvantage (blinded) cancel each other. #DnD https://t.co/PItG9q32Fo
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 27, 2016
2 thoughts on “If a creature inside a darkness spell throws a ranged attack…”
An attacker with devil sight uses a ranged attack on a target (with darkvision) outside of the area of magical darkness but within normal range. Does the attacker gain advantage on the ranged attack?
If the target is outside the area of darkness, then the attacker is not considered blinded, according to the errata.