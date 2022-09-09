If a character wearing Gauntlets of Ogre Power has its Str drained by a shadow…

@JeremyECrawford Still looking for an answer: Str 10; Ogre gauntlets Str 19; Hit by Shadow for 1pt Str damage; What's my Str? — calebrus44 (@calebrus44) March 26, 2017

@JeremyECrawford Is it 9, 10, 18, 19, or a combination of two of those simultaneously? — calebrus44 (@calebrus44) March 26, 2017

@calebrus44 It's 19 with the item and 9 without. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 27, 2017

@JeremyECrawford So magic items which grant ability scores effectively make you immune to ability damage / drain. — calebrus44 (@calebrus44) March 27, 2017

If an ability score is replaced by a magic item while you wear it, a score reduction affects your score, not the score from the item. #DnD https://t.co/aTcftYPLLM — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 27, 2017