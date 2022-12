If a belare with a -1 Con modifier leaves their containment suit, do they instantly turn to dust? 🪐

@EsperGenesis @skydawn1 #scifi #dnd5e Even with no bonus from their Con, belare can still survive at least one round outside of their bio-suit. On the following round, they gain levels of exhaustion until they're back inside their suit.

