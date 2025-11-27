Icons of D&D Lore book

@ChrisPerkinsDnD 2/2 Is there anything in the works to give game stats to icons of the D&D worlds such as Drizzt, Elminster, Raistlin, etc? — Jim Glass (@jimglass76) November 4, 2015

If we have a good story-based reason, we'll do it. https://t.co/BChugTgmj9 — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) November 4, 2015

@ChrisPerkinsDnD with Drizzt all over the Rage of Demons artwork, I thought he was going to be in the adventure… — Thiago Rosa Shinken (@true_shinken) November 4, 2015

You don't play or fight Drizzt in the adventure. https://t.co/S4hSK7te8B — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) November 4, 2015

@ChrisPerkinsDnD unless your name is @r_a_salvatore of course…but after watching him play DnD on YouTube, I think he'd rather play Regis — Stuart Wood (@altstu2) November 4, 2015