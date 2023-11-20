I wasn't aware that negative and positive energy are not considered magical. Would you apply the same rules to Negative Energy Flood? Assuming magic only directs the energy itself, which would be unaffected by antimagic.

Positive & negative energy are part of the D&D multiverse's very fabric. For more information, see "Positive and Negative Planes" in the Player's Handbook (p. 300).

The negative energy flood spell is an example of magic using negative energy, just as fireball uses fire. #DnD https://t.co/MMn011Xkj9

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 20, 2020