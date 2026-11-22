@redkatartist @JeremyECrawfordI still can’t get over that a druid can use 1 4th-lvl slot to get EIGHT polymorphs (Conjure Pixies). Intended? the spell is powerful, but pixies are quite fragile — (((Mike Mearls))) (@mikemearls) June 9, 2016

@mikemearls @redkatartist See the SA Compendium for who chooses what shows up when you cast that spell: https://t.co/dh02JRnEH8 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 9, 2016