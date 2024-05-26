@eerongal hiding: attacking w/ ranged it says you give away your location, does this cancel hiding? Doesn’t say you are “seen” or “heard” Yes, others are aware of you
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) July 16, 2014
One thought on “I see you”
I have a doubt about this hidding thing as Rougue Human Thief.
If the enemy is fighting melee against an allly: Is the enemy consider distracted? can i hide behind something (Wall, shadows tree etc being unseen.).and in the next turn attack this enemy with advantage and hide again? ( I know that i already have sneak because an enemy melee, my question is about attacks with advantage ) Sorry but this situation is generating some discution an i would like to clarify. Thanks.