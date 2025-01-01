I know attacks that require saves don’t double on a criical but…

@JeremyECrawford I know attacks that require saves don't double on a crit, but what if it's a save that still does damage even on a fail?
— DA Elliott (@d_a_elliott) December 4, 2016
Damage that is associated with a save (whether you succeed or fail) isn't affected by a critical hit. #DnD https://t.co/7oTVjpfitR
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 5, 2016
@CanaDutchian @d_a_elliottWait, what? So a crit on say a Dagger of Venom doesn’t double the poison but does double the dagger damage? That's correct.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 5, 2016