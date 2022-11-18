I kind of want to disallow twin-spelling spells that require concentration because it feels unfair. Am I totally off base here?No, that's reasonable
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) August 18, 2017
Is something like twin spelling polymorph OUTSIDE of the original intention of the twin spell mechanic? Or is that too far of an assumption?Twinned Spell intentionally works with concentration spells.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 18, 2017
2 thoughts on “I kind of want to disallow twin-spelling spells that require concentration because it feels unfair…”
sorcerers already get less spells and spell slots than other casters so to take away one of their best features makes them almost un playable
Let them twin their concentration spells. It’s intended and so that means it is part of the class’s intended strengths and balancing factors.