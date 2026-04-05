I have a player that keeps wanting to change characters

One thought on “I have a player that keeps wanting to change characters

  1. Are they prepared to take a hit in their character’s level?
    After all I’ve played in games where one week a new player starts off at a level lower than everyone else and another dm allowed the character to start at the same level so would they continue doing this if it meant starting at a level lower than everybody else?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.