@ChrisPerkinsDnD @mikemearls I have a player that keeps wanting to change characters and not wanting to stick with one. Any tips? — Christopher Shroff (@shroffenstein) January 29, 2016

It would help to know why the player is changing characters so frequently. Boredom? Looking for the perfect combo? https://t.co/SNwO7BRlFx — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 29, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD @mikemearls It seems like he's mainly interested in how many dice he can roll — Christopher Shroff (@shroffenstein) January 29, 2016