@ChrisPerkinsDnD @mikemearls I have a player that keeps wanting to change characters and not wanting to stick with one. Any tips?
— Christopher Shroff (@shroffenstein) January 29, 2016
It would help to know why the player is changing characters so frequently. Boredom? Looking for the perfect combo? https://t.co/SNwO7BRlFx
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 29, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD @mikemearls It seems like he's mainly interested in how many dice he can roll
— Christopher Shroff (@shroffenstein) January 29, 2016
Maybe giving his character a personal quest that takes time to complete but carries with it some kind of fun payoff. https://t.co/8yfJaPQyZv
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 29, 2016
One thought on “I have a player that keeps wanting to change characters”
Are they prepared to take a hit in their character’s level?
After all I’ve played in games where one week a new player starts off at a level lower than everyone else and another dm allowed the character to start at the same level so would they continue doing this if it meant starting at a level lower than everybody else?