@JeremyECrawford i can only dual wield with two weapons with light property, or can i use a rapier with a dagger (no dual wielder feat)?
— Alex Borgmann (@aleque_b) November 7, 2016
A rapier lacks the light property. The rule on two-weapon fighting requires two weapons with that property. Take a look (PH, 195). #DnD https://t.co/Rnms2Uzd31
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 7, 2016
@MTChorneyDespite the fact that rapier and dagger is a very common historical style. Indeed, which is why the option exists in the game.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 7, 2016
@JeremyECrawford @MTChorney only with the feat which also makes the dagger obsolete.
— Michael H (@Hooj19) November 7, 2016
Every character in the game with Extra Attack can fight with a rapier and a dagger—or any other combination of one-handed weapons. #DnD https://t.co/PKMbzWxV47
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 7, 2016
@Hooj19 @MTChorneywouldnt that mean giving up a rapier attack to use the dagger? Yes, if that's what you wanted to do.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 7, 2016