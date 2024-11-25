@JeremyECrawford i can only dual wield with two weapons with light property, or can i use a rapier with a dagger (no dual wielder feat)? — Alex Borgmann (@aleque_b) November 7, 2016

A rapier lacks the light property. The rule on two-weapon fighting requires two weapons with that property. Take a look (PH, 195). #DnD https://t.co/Rnms2Uzd31 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 7, 2016

@MTChorneyDespite the fact that rapier and dagger is a very common historical style. Indeed, which is why the option exists in the game. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 7, 2016

@JeremyECrawford @MTChorney only with the feat which also makes the dagger obsolete. — Michael H (@Hooj19) November 7, 2016

Every character in the game with Extra Attack can fight with a rapier and a dagger—or any other combination of one-handed weapons. #DnD https://t.co/PKMbzWxV47 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 7, 2016