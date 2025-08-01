How would you handle a druid turned by vampire?

@pnpilgrim75How would you handle a druid turned by vampire? Would they maintain their connection to nature considering undead = unnatural? I'd tweak abilities to deal with undead rather than animals or plants, as a starting point
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) August 11, 2015
@pnpilgrim75Thanks! I was thinking along the same lines towards an undead druids grove..Thanks for the reply! cool – I have a soft spot for undead druids. it's a creepy NPC to throw at players
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) August 11, 2015