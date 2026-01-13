@matthewmercer @ChrisPerkinsDnD How would you act as 7 INT 14 WIS character? I find RP tricky, As a Teifling Monk I've been Fist Brooding.
I might play him like "Bill" (Alex Winter) from BILL & TED'S EXCELLENT ADVENTURE. Not a bright dude, but perceptive. https://t.co/lHjLfHJcBK
@ChrisPerkinsDnD @PseudoWill @matthewmercer Would I be correct in saying that INT is book smart and WIS is street smart? I'm new…
That's a fair assessment. https://t.co/ovcteBlbvf
@joedio78 @ChrisPerkinsDnD @PseudoWill @matthewmercer Intelligence tells you that Dr Frankenstein isn't the monster. Wisdom tells you he is.
Nice. https://t.co/YwhrnJGRZ3
