@matthewmercer @ChrisPerkinsDnD How would you act as 7 INT 14 WIS character? I find RP tricky, As a Teifling Monk I've been Fist Brooding. — William Adams (@PseudoWill) November 28, 2015

I might play him like "Bill" (Alex Winter) from BILL & TED'S EXCELLENT ADVENTURE. Not a bright dude, but perceptive. https://t.co/lHjLfHJcBK — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) November 28, 2015