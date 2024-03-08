How would Waterdeep City Watch deal with dangerous, maybe magical threats?

@tobyfernandoI love Waterdeep and play a member of the City Watch. How would Watchers deal with dangerous, maybe magical threats? Like SWAT? Heh. See DEATH MASKS: they work with the Blackstaff + with the Open Lord and her extra-legal agents like Elminster, Mirt, etc. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) November 16, 2016

@tobyfernandocould this even happen? How much control did the masked lords have over crime, and the people that guard the city? (2) Have you read DEATH MASKS? — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) November 17, 2016

@tobyfernandomight be hard to get hold of a copy in my country. Ah. Short answer: not much. Waterdeep is SEETHING with multilayer intrigue, on quiet days. Guilds, nobles, rich merchants 1/2 — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) November 18, 2016