How was Acquisitions inc at PAX prime?

We present to you, the Dungeon Master. Prepare yourself. http://t.co/p5gl0oLear #PAX2015 #acqinc pic.twitter.com/9AUV5YZHcx
— Dungeons & Dragons (@Wizards_DnD) August 29, 2015
The illustrious @ChrisPerkinsDnD is attacked by the reveal…but the players are too enthralled with the set to care. pic.twitter.com/7eD34StIoj
— dickie adams (@dickieadams) August 29, 2015
A quick shot from side stage as @ChrisPerkinsDnD introduced the AI team: pic.twitter.com/mAt5ZZNKhV
— Dungeons & Dragons (@Wizards_DnD) August 29, 2015
The beholder Tunneler bot was revealed at the #PAX2015 #dnd game – here are a couple closeups: pic.twitter.com/kLxrcVfQwW
— Dungeons & Dragons (@Wizards_DnD) August 29, 2015
You may have noticed that Acquistions Inc has a new member. Let me officially introduce you to Stanley! pic.twitter.com/RxfN3o5jVK
— Dungeons & Dragons (@Wizards_DnD) August 29, 2015
Dungeons & Dragons like we've never seen.
#AcqInc pic.twitter.com/bEsrtXjCCu
— Nika Harper (@NikaHarper) August 29, 2015
I almost died during "put za owl bear back!"
— Jeff Kalles (@Sellak) August 29, 2015
The battle between @ChrisPerkinsDnD and the sheet continues, if there was only someone to help! #paxprime2015 pic.twitter.com/CtRoAzVGvH
— dickie adams (@dickieadams) August 29, 2015
.@TychoBrahe was just talking about the detail of the purple worm building, so here are a couple shots #dnd #PAX2015 pic.twitter.com/hAJh4IBhGm
— Dungeons & Dragons (@Wizards_DnD) August 29, 2015
Detail of the #pax #AcqInc logo. @Wizards_DnD pic.twitter.com/5FB7biSROW
— Gene Eckser (@GenXer) August 29, 2015
The lights of the inn flicker! @Wizards_DnD #paxprime2015 pic.twitter.com/DQMd1O1PGv
— dickie adams (@dickieadams) August 29, 2015
The players are being attacked by mindflayers. Jim succumbs to their mind tricks first. #paxprime2015 @Wizards_DnD pic.twitter.com/n7Ce3CscHh
— dickie adams (@dickieadams) August 29, 2015
A new (old?) ally joins the fray! #paxprime2015 @Wizards_DnD pic.twitter.com/20vJG2Sljg
— dickie adams (@dickieadams) August 29, 2015
240 points of potential damage to @PatrickRothfuss – only to have Jim swap his place with a random – the beholder!! pic.twitter.com/F1wtoCFSDE
— dickie adams (@dickieadams) August 29, 2015
Binwin is locked in battle with a 600lb panther while staring at Drizzt as he falls. @Wizards_DnD pic.twitter.com/lZG9EGi5M2
— dickie adams (@dickieadams) August 29, 2015
"You don't just kill another author's character" says @PatrickRothfuss re attacking Drizzt with the Apocalypse Dagger pic.twitter.com/lRKx6d02Dw
— dickie adams (@dickieadams) August 29, 2015
Thanks to y'all who attended this year's Acq Inc live game. I could feel the love in Benaroya Hall tonight. What a magical game D&D is.
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) August 29, 2015