How to use Intelligence

@maialidethAny suggestions on how to turn Intelligence from being considered a dump stat to useful?
Int. is key in my games—paired with its usual skills and sometimes others, like Persuasion. @ChrisPerkinsDnD @mikemearls
@maialideth @ChrisPerkinsDnD @JeremyECrawford idea we dropped from game – knowledge check auto succes based on Int score
@mikemearls @ChrisPerkinsDnD @JeremyECrawford Regardless if proficient in the skill?
@maialideth @ChrisPerkinsDnD @JeremyECrawford I'd say yes, maybe add prof bonus to score for auto success
@maialideth @ChrisPerkinsDnD @JeremyECrawford also toyed with giving wrong info for low Int. int lacks a real drawback vs other scores
@maialideth @ChrisPerkinsDnD @JeremyECrawfordThanks for your input. Knowledge skills are important in my games too. How about Int saves? i'd use them for tests of wits, psionics
