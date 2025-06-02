How to use Intelligence

@maialidethAny suggestions on how to turn Intelligence from being considered a dump stat to useful?

Int. is key in my games—paired with its usual skills and sometimes others, like Persuasion. @ChrisPerkinsDnD @mikemearls — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 7, 2015

@maialideth @ChrisPerkinsDnD @JeremyECrawford idea we dropped from game – knowledge check auto succes based on Int score — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) June 7, 2015

@maialideth @ChrisPerkinsDnD @JeremyECrawford I'd say yes, maybe add prof bonus to score for auto success — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) June 7, 2015

@maialideth @ChrisPerkinsDnD @JeremyECrawford also toyed with giving wrong info for low Int. int lacks a real drawback vs other scores — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) June 7, 2015