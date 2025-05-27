@ChrisPerkinsDnD What's the best way to keep players' attention in a humor-focused campaign?
— Benton Sartore (@BentonSartore) May 29, 2015
What I do in the Acq Inc games to redirect players to the matter at hand is ask, "What do you do?" Push 'em forward. https://t.co/1CdZT9Z2JW
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) May 29, 2015
2 thoughts on “How to manage Acq Inc players”
I’d also make a “no cell phone” rule at the table. So many players seem to get lost in their phones when it isn’t their turn to roll dice.
Heroic Paul
My advice is to be quick in a round and try interact sometimes with your player via cell phone, maybe sending them images of the encounter, images of monsters, something they only heard during combat.
Try to help each other or will die, they need to know that if they play togheter is better for the encounter.