How to manage Acq Inc players

2 thoughts on “How to manage Acq Inc players

  1. Grant Paul says:

    I’d also make a “no cell phone” rule at the table. So many players seem to get lost in their phones when it isn’t their turn to roll dice.

    Reply
    • Zoltar says:

      Heroic Paul

      My advice is to be quick in a round and try interact sometimes with your player via cell phone, maybe sending them images of the encounter, images of monsters, something they only heard during combat.
      Try to help each other or will die, they need to know that if they play togheter is better for the encounter.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.