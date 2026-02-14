How to make wizard magic less predictable

@mikemearls Any house rules or suggestions at WotC for making wizard magic less predictable? Like the Sha'ir was
— Adam Blackstone (@Celt_Englishman) January 20, 2016
You're players might hate it, but I'd randomize prepared spells each day via tables or time gating. https://t.co/F71flGa8SL
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 21, 2016
@mikemearls @Celt_Englishman take apart some eight balls, repurpose the dice inside with spell effects, then use those during games.
— P. Cole (@UCFH) January 21, 2016
@mAcChaosyou mean they cant choose what to prepare anymore? exactly – depends on whims of fate. Might be fun variant, spice things up.
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 21, 2016