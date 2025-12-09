@ChrisPerkinsDnD I cannot figure out from the DMG how to make a basic Wizard (PHB class) villain of a wanted CR X. What LEVEL should it be?
AC, hp, and dmg determine CR, not level. A Wizard 5 w/ fireball is deadlier than a Wizard 10 w/ no offensive spells. https://t.co/LXZxn8TpID
So then the question changes to “is there a mathematical formula to help DMs determine the CR of a creature accurately?”