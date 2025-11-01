How to get party attention

@ChrisPerkinsDnD any advice on getting your party's attention when they're trailing off course and you have to keep the ball rolling?

I skip ahead to the next scene, like an editor cutting film for a movie. I do this a lot in the live D&D games. https://t.co/xnF16xFMoc

@ChrisPerkinsDnD isnt it fun for the players to banter/rp though? or is it more important to keep a quick pace

