How to get party attention

@ChrisPerkinsDnD any advice on getting your party's attention when they're trailing off course and you have to keep the ball rolling?
— Dan White (@Danwhite95) November 24, 2015
I skip ahead to the next scene, like an editor cutting film for a movie. I do this a lot in the live D&D games.
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) November 24, 2015
@ChrisPerkinsDnD isnt it fun for the players to banter/rp though? or is it more important to keep a quick pace
— See Me In D&D (@mAcChaos) November 24, 2015
It's a balance.
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) November 24, 2015