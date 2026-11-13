How to create a Giant squirrel

@VNarvek @bakapickle @ahappyhalfling @slothlovefezzikgiant squirrel I homebrewed should had glide, but I was not sure how to create it just built this: glide speed equals walk, but must descend 10 ft per turn, can't climb
— (((Mike Mearls))) (@mikemearls) June 2, 2016
@mikemearls @bakapickle @ahappyhalfling @slothlovefezzik like this? pic.twitter.com/GTDnRnm4gN
— (((Vitezslav))) (@VNarvek) June 2, 2016
@VNarvek @bakapickle @ahappyhalfling @slothlovefezzik yup
— (((Mike Mearls))) (@mikemearls) June 2, 2016