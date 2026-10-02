@BrailSaysHow specific does knowledge of Demiplane require to get into one made by someone else?Preventable by adding a new item? Up to the DM.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 3, 2016
@BrailSaysHow specific does knowledge of Demiplane require to get into one made by someone else?Preventable by adding a new item? Up to the DM.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 3, 2016
2 thoughts on “How specific does knowledge of Demiplane require to get into one made by someone else?”
Ok dont know how word press works but cant figure out how to post this question. Why are mind flayers so weak? How can they possibly become a power now that they have been reduced so significantly? The one thing that is prominent in all the books is they send wave after wave of slaves after you slaves that are mindless and obedient. “Dominate Monster 1/day?” that a misprint? everything else lines up but to have no permanent or some way to keep their thralls in line seems like you miss out on the terrifying aspect of a mind flayer. Shouldnt it be at will? how can they compete with lets say a beholder and their ability to charm person when ever they wish as often as they wish
Epic Elefernex
Unfortunately I’m not a DnD Designer, my advice is to customize your mind flayer for your campaign. There’s a Arcanist variant that could help to do the job, otherwise you could ask directly via Twitter to Master Mike @mikemearls, Master Jeremy via Twitter @JeremyECrawford,
or contact sageadvice@wizards.com