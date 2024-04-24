How rare/common are adult dragons in Forgotten Realms?

Rarer than most folk think, thanks to the everpresent rumors and wild tales. See my olld (original) Wyrms Of The North articles in DRAGON… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 16, 2017

…which included a map of the Sword Coast with the ranges/demesnes/domains of the dragons shown (some overlapping, but most LARGE). — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) September 16, 2017

Thanks. I found the archive. https://t.co/UYrQerqsn5 — Bill Berg (@webjr1981) September 17, 2017