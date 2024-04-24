How rare/common are adult dragons in Forgotten Realms?

Rarer than most folk think, thanks to the everpresent rumors and wild tales. See my olld (original) Wyrms Of The North articles in DRAGON…
…which included a map of the Sword Coast with the ranges/demesnes/domains of the dragons shown (some overlapping, but most LARGE).
Thanks. I found the archive. https://t.co/UYrQerqsn5
Wow, there is Arauthator from Rise is Tiamat, and Iymrith from Storm King’s Thunder. Yep. Poke around in those archives. Treasure trove, I hope. ;}
