@BritoProcopio @JeremyECrawfordI know it’s play test, but how psionic diciplines, talent and focus would interact with druid wild shape? treat them as spellcasting
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 17, 2016
@BritoProcopio @JeremyECrawfordso could maintain Psychic Focus active but can’t change to another, as a concentration spell? yes
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 17, 2016
@BritoProcopioPsychic Grip have only range of “you can see”. Wouldn’t be 90 feet as Hold Monster or something? Thank you for return. it's a subtle but useful edge for psionics
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 18, 2016