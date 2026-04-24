@BritoProcopio @JeremyECrawfordI know it’s play test, but how psionic diciplines, talent and focus would interact with druid wild shape? treat them as spellcasting — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 17, 2016

@BritoProcopio @JeremyECrawfordso could maintain Psychic Focus active but can’t change to another, as a concentration spell? yes — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 17, 2016