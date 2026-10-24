@ChrisPerkinsDnD How much damage would a ship's cannon do to a kraken? Also, do ship's have cannons in Faerûn? — Joseph Diomede (@joedio78) May 6, 2016

In general, no cannons in the Realms unless your DM says otherwise. See the DMG for more info on explosive weapons. https://t.co/ccHOfhfLii — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) May 7, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD @joedio78 what if the ship is out of lantan — Oskar581- Josh Hanna (@Oskar581Hanna) May 7, 2016