@JeremyECrawford how much cover is needed to make a hide roll in combat? As a general rule. — Travis Blueter (@TBlueter) February 4, 2018

The DM determines whether a creature is sufficiently obscured to successfully hide. And even if there is enough concealment, the DM might decide your attempts fail if you, for example, keep hiding behind the same pillar and your enemy watches you do it. #DnD https://t.co/LRokTZimzu — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 4, 2018

I thought it didn't matter if they know where you are as long as you're unseen and unheard? (Pulling from your podcast segment on stealth) — Nathaniel Kreiman (@NKreim) February 4, 2018

Being unseen and unheard is all that is required to be hidden. However, the DM can apply advantage/disadvantage to Perception/Stealth as appropriate, given environmental circumstances and creatures' behavior. #DnD https://t.co/humvK01DKJ — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 4, 2018

Related, I've been allowing our arcane trickster to use minor illusion to create a 5ft cube crate, then hide inside the illusion. Is this considered a fair use of abilities? I'll probably continue to allow it either way, since it's fun. — Jeff (@ghandigun) February 4, 2018