How much cover has character number 2 from One’s ranged attacks? Can character 2 use Stealth ?

Hey @JeremyECrawford ! How is going? Thanks for this channel. Its nice of you to answer our questions! In the example, how much cover has character number 2 from One's ranged atacks ? Can character 2 use Stealth ?

In the diagram below, character 2 has 3/4 cover against the attacks of character 1. And character 2 could attempt to hide, with the DM's adjudication. If you're wondering how I determined the degree of cover, see "Cover" in the DUNGEON MASTER'S GUIDE (p. 251). #DnD