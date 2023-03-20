How mimicry works? Are Kenku more like a parrot, repeating what they’ve heard?

@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls friend will be playing a kenku in a one-shot. We discussed how mimicry works. Are they more like a parrot, repeating what they've heard? or can they observe a group for a time and make sentences using said voice? how long can they remember sounds?
— Brian Kenline (@Kn1ghtHawk32) January 25, 2018
A kenku is capable of speech. But that speech is a bizarre mix of syllables, words, and phrases in voices the kenku has heard. #DnD https://t.co/OTL0Fk2wCP
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 25, 2018
In my horror-themed home campaign, kenku assassins unsettled the player characters by mimicking the death screams of the poor souls the assassins had slain. #DnD https://t.co/Qy2Zm2voZa
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 25, 2018
Fuck that’s dark. https://t.co/sUX4dbFrxI
— Tusi (@DTusi74) January 26, 2018
My players (including @ChrisPerkinsDnD and @aquelajames) have commented that my current campaign is one of the darkest/grossest D&D games they've ever experienced. And the group digs it! 😈 #DnD https://t.co/KmkUsTHxcK
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 26, 2018
Yeah, this is me during one of the more disturbing moments…. pic.twitter.com/vTICWVveOI
— James Wyatt (@aquelajames) January 26, 2018
More about kenku: they can cleverly piece together voices and sounds they've heard to communicate. They're not less intelligent than other humanoids, but they do have an unusual form of communication. To simplify roleplaying one, think of two-three voices for the character. #DnD https://t.co/Qy2Zm2voZa
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 26, 2018