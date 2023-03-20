How mimicry works? Are Kenku more like a parrot, repeating what they’ve heard?

@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls friend will be playing a kenku in a one-shot. We discussed how mimicry works. Are they more like a parrot, repeating what they've heard? or can they observe a group for a time and make sentences using said voice? how long can they remember sounds? — Brian Kenline (@Kn1ghtHawk32) January 25, 2018

A kenku is capable of speech. But that speech is a bizarre mix of syllables, words, and phrases in voices the kenku has heard. #DnD https://t.co/OTL0Fk2wCP — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 25, 2018

In my horror-themed home campaign, kenku assassins unsettled the player characters by mimicking the death screams of the poor souls the assassins had slain. #DnD https://t.co/Qy2Zm2voZa — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 25, 2018

My players (including @ChrisPerkinsDnD and @aquelajames) have commented that my current campaign is one of the darkest/grossest D&D games they've ever experienced. And the group digs it! 😈 #DnD https://t.co/KmkUsTHxcK — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 26, 2018

Yeah, this is me during one of the more disturbing moments…. pic.twitter.com/vTICWVveOI — James Wyatt (@aquelajames) January 26, 2018