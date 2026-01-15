How many sessions do you think you’ve DM’ed in whole life?

@ChrisPerkinsDnD How many games do you think you've DM'ed in your whole life?
— Alex Mellen (@AMellenWrites) December 24, 2015
Close to a thousand game sessions, by my estimation. https://t.co/llqbalElmx
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) December 24, 2015
@ChrisPerkinsDnD showoff….
— TrainerJodie (@TrainerJodie) December 24, 2015
No, I'm just old. 🗿 https://t.co/qXSJDQDgpr
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) December 24, 2015
@ChrisPerkinsDnD it's not "old", it's "experienced", Chris!
— pinkemma (@pinkemma) December 24, 2015
Is there a difference? In either case, I don't run with scissors anymore. https://t.co/pbBAB73hC8
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) December 25, 2015