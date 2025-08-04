How many bonus action in a round?

@JeremyECrawford how many bonus actions can be taken by one player in a round?
— Dave Clark (@bedirthan) August 12, 2015
A bonus action is "an additional action on your turn" & "you can take only one bonus action on your turn" (PH, 189). https://t.co/Yf2sSAEh8y
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 12, 2015
@bedirthani will complete my re-read of the PHB before my next edition of #AskCrawford
I hope you enjoy it! And don't sweat it if you miss something. I constantly have to look things up.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 12, 2015
@AndruCdoesn’t that wording imply it can be any action? Eg an Attack?
See the full rule on page 189 for how to use a bonus action. @bedirthan
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 13, 2015