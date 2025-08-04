How many bonus action in a round?

@JeremyECrawford how many bonus actions can be taken by one player in a round? — Dave Clark (@bedirthan) August 12, 2015

A bonus action is "an additional action on your turn" & "you can take only one bonus action on your turn" (PH, 189). https://t.co/Yf2sSAEh8y — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 12, 2015

@bedirthani will complete my re-read of the PHB before my next edition of #AskCrawford

I hope you enjoy it! And don't sweat it if you miss something. I constantly have to look things up. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 12, 2015