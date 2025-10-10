newbie d&d player; having a ton of fun making my 2nd-ever character (rogue). BUT frustrated b/c stealth rules make no sense very basic stuff like, "how long does stealth last? when can i stealth? is it different from hiding?" VERY obtuse in PHB. @mikemearls
— kill me (@KillGoldfish) October 6, 2015
@KillGoldfish you can hide if the guy you want to hide from can't see you and you beat his passive Perception. that's really it.
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) October 6, 2015
One thought on “How long does stealth last?”
But how long stealth last? What happen the next round if the hidden creature move? She has to repeat an hide check? Or she remain hidden?