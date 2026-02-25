@ChrisPerkinsDnD How long does it take to run the Mines of Madness?
— Michael Hunt (@unMadeMan212) January 17, 2016
Depends. If the characters hang around the outhouse for too long, about 15 minutes. Otherwise, maybe 2 sessions. https://t.co/7xzcIZ97zc
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 17, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD is there a version of mines of madness that's updated to the current eddition? Or is the playtest one easy enough to adapt.
— William Shearer (@Jisko888) January 17, 2016
The adventure is already 5th edition compatible. https://t.co/E4QwWWC6Am
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 17, 2016
You can download Mine of Madness here:
www.dmsguild.com/product/170811/Mines-of-Madness-Next?affiliate_id=237976