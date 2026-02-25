@ChrisPerkinsDnD How long does it take to run the Mines of Madness? — Michael Hunt (@unMadeMan212) January 17, 2016

Depends. If the characters hang around the outhouse for too long, about 15 minutes. Otherwise, maybe 2 sessions. https://t.co/7xzcIZ97zc — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 17, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD is there a version of mines of madness that's updated to the current eddition? Or is the playtest one easy enough to adapt. — William Shearer (@Jisko888) January 17, 2016

The adventure is already 5th edition compatible. https://t.co/E4QwWWC6Am — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 17, 2016

You can download Mine of Madness here:

www.dmsguild.com/product/170811/Mines-of-Madness-Next?affiliate_id=237976

