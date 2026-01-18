How long do you think it should take to get to lvl 2?

In terms of AD&D 2nd edition, playing once a week for 8 hours, how long do you think it should take to get to lvl 2?

Haha thanks for the reply. We play after school and it takes 3-4 months to level because our DM fills the party with NPC’s.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.