In terms of AD&D 2nd edition, playing once a week for 8 hours, how long do you think it should take to get to lvl 2?

If you survive a 8-hour session, or sit through back-to-back Hobbit movies, you should gain a level by the end. https://t.co/s34uDWk3YR — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 7, 2016

Haha thanks for the reply. We play after school and it takes 3-4 months to level because our DM fills the party with NPC’s.