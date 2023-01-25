I'm curious about how it's decided whether or not a spell gets the Ritual tag…I hope @JeremyECrawford is who is should be directions this to :/

If a spell has the ritual tag, that spell can effectively be cast at will by a ritual caster. We therefore apply the tag only to spells that we are OK with being cast over and over again—OK from both a game-balance and a world-building perspective. #DnD https://t.co/ym1w6A1HvA

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 29, 2017