@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls How is a character supposed to cast Burning hands with one hand? Gotcha 😛
— DimoFamo (@dimofamo) March 14, 2016
As DM, I allow the casting of a spell with an S component as long as the caster has at least one hand. #DnD https://t.co/ejZswjieZ6
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 21, 2016
@ashparnell I think you mean one hand free (empty) 😁 The question was about having a hand at all! But yes, if you have a hand, you follow the component rule (PH, 203).
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 21, 2016