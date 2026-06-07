@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls How is a character supposed to cast Burning hands with one hand? Gotcha 😛 — DimoFamo (@dimofamo) March 14, 2016

As DM, I allow the casting of a spell with an S component as long as the caster has at least one hand. #DnD https://t.co/ejZswjieZ6 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 21, 2016