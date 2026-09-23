@RChiesa07How Hex work with Scorching Ray? do I add 1d6 to EACH ray that hits, or do I add a single 1d6? And with Magic Missile? #dnd 1d6 per target, IIRC, so more than 1 ray against 1 guy, just 1 die
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) April 27, 2016
@RChiesa07How Hex work with Scorching Ray? do I add 1d6 to EACH ray that hits, or do I add a single 1d6? And with Magic Missile? #dnd 1d6 per target, IIRC, so more than 1 ray against 1 guy, just 1 die
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) April 27, 2016
2 thoughts on “How Hex work with Scorching Ray?”
1d6 for every hit, ie do you need to rolle a d20 for every ray? if yes then add a 1d6 to damage on hit.
could not be more simple 🙂
One more example of why Mearls should never be asked rules questions