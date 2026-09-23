How Hex work with Scorching Ray?

2 thoughts on “How Hex work with Scorching Ray?

  1. Grumpy says:

    1d6 for every hit, ie do you need to rolle a d20 for every ray? if yes then add a 1d6 to damage on hit.

    could not be more simple 🙂

    Reply

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