How Hex work with Scorching Ray?

@RChiesa07How Hex work with Scorching Ray? do I add 1d6 to EACH ray that hits, or do I add a single 1d6? And with Magic Missile? #dnd 1d6 per target, IIRC, so more than 1 ray against 1 guy, just 1 die

— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) April 27, 2016