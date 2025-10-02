How Fleet of Foot racial and Mobility feat interact with wildshape?

@curbstompt13how do movement increasing effects specifically the Fleet of Foot racial and Mobility feat interact with wildshape and polymorph if I recall correctly, things that are flat bonuses add up. double only once, even if multiple things do it.
@curbstompt13 however, feats and racial abilities do not apply to your new form unless the poly effect specifically says otherwise
@dalebert11 @curbstompt13From Wild Shape: “You retain the benefit of any features from your class, race, or other source…” there you go – keep those bonuses!
@curbstompt13 yes
@dalebert11 @curbstompt13 yes, if i'm reading wild shape correctly
