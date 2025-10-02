How Fleet of Foot racial and Mobility feat interact with wildshape?

@curbstompt13how do movement increasing effects specifically the Fleet of Foot racial and Mobility feat interact with wildshape and polymorph if I recall correctly, things that are flat bonuses add up. double only once, even if multiple things do it. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) September 30, 2015

@curbstompt13 however, feats and racial abilities do not apply to your new form unless the poly effect specifically says otherwise — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) September 30, 2015