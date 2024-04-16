How far along is sewer technology in Forgotten Realms cities?

quick question, how far along is sewer technology in cities? not finding anything ‘current’ :PDepends on the city. If tidal, or on a river, where already-moving water can be pumped to "flush," pretty good. Otherwise, pay-per-bucket… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) July 31, 2017

…"nightsoil" wagons are usual. Bustling cities (Waterdeep, Suzail [there's a scene in one of my novels re. this]) have both. Military… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) July 31, 2017

…get sent in with shovels, wagons, and water-wagons when slums get too filthy, in some places. Even small towns and villages have a … — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) July 31, 2017

…local dungwagon carter who carts human waste (privy outhouse pits) well out of town, to barren ground (keeps brigands from using rocks… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) July 31, 2017