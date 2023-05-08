@JeremyECrawford How does Zone of Truth work exactly? It seems the saving throw repeats until you're going to fail. But then does it keep repeating once under the spell? If not, why make a saving throw in the first place, it seems it'd be simpler for it to just work. — Marc Sharma (@LeMarcSharma) March 14, 2018

Zone of truth requires you to make a saving throw when you enter the zone for the first time on a turn or start your turn there. If you fail your save against the spell, you don't keep making the saving throw; you're now affected by the spell for its duration. #DnD https://t.co/bt4bor2VVj — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 14, 2018