How does the Dragon Tower compare to Manshoon’s Tower High?

Also, if I may ask, how does the Dragon Tower compare to my favourite, the Tower High (stories, size etc).

~ GGHeh. Which "Tower High" ? — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) July 8, 2017

Manshoon's Tower High stands atop a knoll, so looms over surroundings. It's a black stone complex of many towers, with a thick central… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) July 8, 2017

…cylindrical tower. All towers but one capped with conical roofs, but whereas the Dragon Tower is a graceful slender spire, Tower High… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) July 8, 2017

is more "hulking fortress." :} The Tower High is a full-on castle (big enough to house a community), whereas Maaril's home is a keep for a.. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) July 8, 2017

..lone wizard with a small staff/household. Maaril took over a crumbling mansion and in a tenday, with elemental aid, built his tower… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) July 8, 2017

…magically fusing the stones together (an effect that will survive any anti-magic/dispelling/purging, because the spells worked and were.. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) July 8, 2017

…done, leaving the stone bonded). The crumbling mansion that preceded Maaril's residence once belonged to Altharl Elcorldrake, an early… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) July 8, 2017

rich merchant "wannabe noble" of Waterdeep, who devised many things, sponsored many others, and hid cached wealth all over the city… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) July 8, 2017