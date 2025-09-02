@JeremyECrawford How does Readying a spell work? Do you lose your spell slot if the trigger effect never occurs? — John F Ezell (@EZotor_23) August 29, 2015

A readied spell's slot is lost if you don't release the spell with your reaction before the start of your next turn. https://t.co/0K59zeZLjX — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 29, 2015

@EZotor_23So you would not be able to maintain concentration into the following turn. It’s release at target or spell just disapates? You can maintain your concentration on the readied spell until the start of your next turn, no longer. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 29, 2015

@JeremyECrawford "As a DM, I would allow the caster to use his or her action on a subsequent turn to keep the spell ready."?! — Klaude Thomas (@vonklaude) August 29, 2015

That's, indeed, what I do as DM, but that's my house rule, not an official rule. https://t.co/n8mTd0bbWx — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 29, 2015