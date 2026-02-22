How does blinding smite work with concentration?

@JeremyECrawford How does blinding smite work w/concentration? The extra 3d8 radiant dmg is only one atack, w/concentration on blindness?
— Evil DM (@sn0wraven) December 23, 2015
The blindness caused by the blinding smite spell lasts until the spell ends—that is, until concentration ends. #DnD https://t.co/gajyoAxtv4
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 13, 2016
@sn0wravenBut not the 3d8 radiant damage for every successful hit, correct? That's correct.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 14, 2016