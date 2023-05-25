How does Antimagic Field affect a draconic ancestry sorcerer’s Dragon Wings?

@JeremyECrawford Save a life- How does Antimagic Field or a Beholder's Cone affect a draconic ancestry sorcerer's Dragon Wings? They're not described as a magical effect in the PHB text, so are they like a dragon's breath weapon and would persist? @kurainobara
— Alex Chace (@Daetur1) April 23, 2018
Curious whether something is magical in D&D? Consult the Sage Advice Compendium, searching for "How do I tell if something in the game is magical?" https://t.co/7uBLqNdn4G #DnD https://t.co/u5Lj7xYqOG
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 23, 2018