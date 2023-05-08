@JeremyECrawford how does AC with unconcious targets come into play? Party all failed to hit an unconcious hawk with 13AC and it was a very strange situation that didn't feel right. — Mr. Gryphian (@MrGryphian) February 4, 2018

Being unconscious has no effect on your AC. Being unconscious does impose other effects on you, however. See the definition of the unconscious condition for more information (PH, 292, or on the official DM screen). #DnD https://t.co/kCYpnszzEv — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 4, 2018

No dex loss? — Alan Dobson (@amadobson) February 4, 2018

It's not an oversight. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 4, 2018

It's true. The definition of the unconscious condition, which you can read on page 292 of the Player's Handbook, intentionally doesn't change a creature's AC. It does, however, give advantage on attack rolls against the creature. #DnD https://t.co/6bUssLhrE8 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 4, 2018

"How did you MISS him? He was sleep!"

"He is a VERY FITFUL SLEEPER, CARL!" — Matthew Domville (@mattdomville) February 4, 2018

In D&D, making an attack roll against someone isn't just an attempt to hit them; it's an attempt to strike a telling blow. In the narrative, you can imagine that many attack rolls that miss actually connect with the target, but fail to strike in a way that is damaging. #DnD https://t.co/fl4F6SH2L8 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 4, 2018

I’m curious why though, since an unconscious creature can’t utilize their dexterity to avoid a blow… is it because the +5 from Adv. is already a sizable bonus? — Theo 🌹☃️ (@TheoYoureCool) February 4, 2018

Advantage on attack rolls can be enough of a bonus to erase the Dexterity contribution that a typical creature has to AC (usually 0–5). That's one of the reasons an unconscious creature doesn't lose a Dex. bonus. And we like to avoid stat recalculation at the game table. #DnD https://t.co/vKGGoWgLcr — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 4, 2018

While I like this interpretation of typical combat, I feel like this still doesn't quite address the "How did I not even hurt this guy who wasn't moving while I wasn't even in a rush?" — Donnie Gray (@iisgray) February 4, 2018

The d20 is a wild creature, representing many possibilities. It makes extraordinary success possible, as well as unexpected failure. Both are great narrative opportunities for DMs and players to explore and describe. #DnD https://t.co/Sy4QGfJuVb — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 4, 2018