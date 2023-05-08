How does AC with unconcious targets come into play?

One thought on "How does AC with unconcious targets come into play?"

  1. Pancakeli says:

    Another reason that you shouldn’t get rid of your dex bonus while incapacitated, unconscious, or otherwise unable to move, is that if you have a negative dex bonus, you’ll actually become harder to while unconscious! Which, while hilarious thinking that you’re so bumbly that you make yourself easier to hit when you’re awake, makes 0 sense.
    As a side note, the character with a negative dex bonus usually wears heavy armor, but sleeping in chain mail is difficult, so that’s usually when it would apply

