@JeremyECrawford how does AC with unconcious targets come into play? Party all failed to hit an unconcious hawk with 13AC and it was a very strange situation that didn't feel right.
— Mr. Gryphian (@MrGryphian) February 4, 2018
Being unconscious has no effect on your AC. Being unconscious does impose other effects on you, however. See the definition of the unconscious condition for more information (PH, 292, or on the official DM screen). #DnD https://t.co/kCYpnszzEv
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 4, 2018
No dex loss?
— Alan Dobson (@amadobson) February 4, 2018
It's not an oversight.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 4, 2018
It's true. The definition of the unconscious condition, which you can read on page 292 of the Player's Handbook, intentionally doesn't change a creature's AC. It does, however, give advantage on attack rolls against the creature. #DnD https://t.co/6bUssLhrE8
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 4, 2018
"How did you MISS him? He was sleep!"
"He is a VERY FITFUL SLEEPER, CARL!"
— Matthew Domville (@mattdomville) February 4, 2018
In D&D, making an attack roll against someone isn't just an attempt to hit them; it's an attempt to strike a telling blow. In the narrative, you can imagine that many attack rolls that miss actually connect with the target, but fail to strike in a way that is damaging. #DnD https://t.co/fl4F6SH2L8
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 4, 2018
I’m curious why though, since an unconscious creature can’t utilize their dexterity to avoid a blow… is it because the +5 from Adv. is already a sizable bonus?
— Theo 🌹☃️ (@TheoYoureCool) February 4, 2018
Advantage on attack rolls can be enough of a bonus to erase the Dexterity contribution that a typical creature has to AC (usually 0–5). That's one of the reasons an unconscious creature doesn't lose a Dex. bonus. And we like to avoid stat recalculation at the game table. #DnD https://t.co/vKGGoWgLcr
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 4, 2018
While I like this interpretation of typical combat, I feel like this still doesn't quite address the "How did I not even hurt this guy who wasn't moving while I wasn't even in a rush?"
— Donnie Gray (@iisgray) February 4, 2018
The d20 is a wild creature, representing many possibilities. It makes extraordinary success possible, as well as unexpected failure. Both are great narrative opportunities for DMs and players to explore and describe. #DnD https://t.co/Sy4QGfJuVb
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 4, 2018
I appreciate you for what you do Jeremy. So many of these devolve into “can I find a loophole in the language to do something unintended.” You’re a blessing for setting so many of these things straight for us.
We should send you cookies.
Aw, thanks! I do like cookies. ☺️🍪
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 4, 2018
One thought on “How does AC with unconcious targets come into play?”
Another reason that you shouldn’t get rid of your dex bonus while incapacitated, unconscious, or otherwise unable to move, is that if you have a negative dex bonus, you’ll actually become harder to while unconscious! Which, while hilarious thinking that you’re so bumbly that you make yourself easier to hit when you’re awake, makes 0 sense.
As a side note, the character with a negative dex bonus usually wears heavy armor, but sleeping in chain mail is difficult, so that’s usually when it would apply