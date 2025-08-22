@JeremyECrawford @ChrisPerkinsDnD How do you pronounce Otyugh?
— Immovable Cod (@Derpusthe5th) August 25, 2015
I say oh-tee-yug or ah-tee-yug. https://t.co/UMqLuZlnc1
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 25, 2015
2 thoughts on “How do you pronounce Otyugh?”
My version: pronounce the first 2 syllables as J. Crawford does (“oh-tee”) and the final syllable as if your clearing your throat. It fits a normal reaction to the smell around the beast.
Thank you Lord Michael