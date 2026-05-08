@ChrisPerkinsDnD How do you handle firearms in regards to stealth? What's the range on the noise they make?
— John Appleton (@jaa0109) February 27, 2016
@Gorfordel @jaa0109 it's actually pretty hard to get good data on sound in terms of distance – mostly measured as decibels
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 28, 2016
@Gorfordel @jaa0109 not measured – presented. Anyway, I'd say anything with 50 feet auto hears and within 200 PP 10+ hears, beyond that 15+
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 28, 2016