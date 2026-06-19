@JeremyECrawford how do you fix someone who was attacked by an Intellect Devourer? Will a long rest work, or is something else required?
— Bobby the Barbarian (@BobbyBarbarian) March 26, 2016
The greater restoration spell can restore an ability score that's been reduced. #DnD https://t.co/ADXjyJY7Kl
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 1, 2016
One thought on “How do you fix Intelligence devoured by an Intellect Devourer?”
Once you force the intellect devourer out, how do you restore a brain in one round (especially for low level players in Dragon Heist)?