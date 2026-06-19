How do you fix Intelligence devoured by an Intellect Devourer?

One thought on “How do you fix Intelligence devoured by an Intellect Devourer?

  1. Clinton says:

    Once you force the intellect devourer out, how do you restore a brain in one round (especially for low level players in Dragon Heist)?

    Reply

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